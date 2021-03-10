Jury selection in Chauvin trial continues as Floyd memorial sees more violence

(WILX) - Wednesday will be the second day of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Several potential jurors were dismissed on Tuesday, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their strong views about the case. As Tuesday’s selection process came to a close, three jurors were seated: two white males and a bi-racial woman. The selection process continued as a decision is pending on whether to add a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin from the state supreme court.

“Only one police officer in the history of Minnesota, has been convicted of killing someone on duty and he was convicted on a third-degree murder charge,” said David Henderson, a civil rights attorney and former prosecutor.

Tuesday, Chauvin’s attorneys revealed the Floyd family turned down what they call a “significant” settlement from the state to avoid a separate civil trial. A family attorney refused to comment on the matter.

The area in Minneapolis where Floyd lost his life has become known across the globe as a memorial and place of healing. Recently, there has been an uptick in violence with several recent shootings. Some business owners in that neighborhood are concerned about customer safety and a lack of resources to stay afloat.

“We know this is a prime location,” said Sam Willis, Jr., owner of Just Turkey. “You got visitors coming from all across the world and for them to experience gunshots and all type of violence is putting a black eye not only on our state but yet alone the city of Minneapolis.”

The neighborhood where Floyd died is still surrounded by barricades nearly a year after his death. Business owners believe those barricades protect the people who are doing wrong because police are unable to easily drive through the area.

