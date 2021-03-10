Jackson woman mourns the loss of her mother to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is the mark of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case identified in Michigan.

A year later, a Jackson woman is speaking with News 10 as she said her mother was the second person to have COVID-19 in Jackson.

Carolyn Jewell was only 58-years-old when she passed away from COVID-19 on April 1, 2020.

Carolyn’s daughter Ashley Blalock said her parents started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on March 17. Her dad was unable to move and was bedridden while her mother had a more serious case. Within two weeks of showing symptoms, she was admitted to the hospital, put on a ventilator, and passed away.

“Right there, my whole world just stopped,” said Blalock.

Blalock’s brother was in the room with their mom when she passed away. Not being able to say goodbye in person has weighed heavily on Blalock and her family.

“Me, my dad, and her two sisters were on FaceTime to say bye because we couldn’t be there to be with her. That was the hardest,” said Blalock. “It’s definitely been an impact to our family. She was the primary who held our family together. I wouldn’t wish COVID on anyone’s family.”

At the time of her mother’s death, Blalock was pregnant with her first child. A grandson Carolyn wasn’t able to meet.

“She passed April 1. I had my first baby April 22. She never got to see my little guy Nolan,” said Blalock. “She would be helping me here with Nolan. We would go out and take trips out of town to get lunch or dinner or do shopping trips. She was just looking forward to being there for me and my little guy and that is what hurts the most.”

Blalock put some of her mother’s ashes into a necklace to always keep her close. Blalock said she wants to remember her mother for the amazing woman, friend, mom, wife, and sister that she was.

“She would be happy. She would be proud with what we’re doing. We’re just continuing to keep her name alive and her traditions and who she was,” said Blalock.

Blalock’s father also had COVID-19. She told News 10 that he wasn’t sure he was going to survive. Thankfully, he is doing well.

Blalock is planning not to bury her mother’s ashes this summer.

