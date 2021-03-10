Jackson City Council approved housing ordinances and water replacement contract in meeting
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 9.
Here’s what you missed:
- The City Council voted 5 to 1 to officially adopt the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance. The ordinance prohibits landlords from asking potential renters about their conviction history during the initial screening process, postpones any background check until a conditional lease is offered, prevents landlords from unfairly denying applications for housing solely based on criminal history, unless it would impact public safety, property or other tenants, and allows tenants to show evidence of rehabilitation prior to final denial by a landlord. The ordinance intends to give people with a criminal record increased access to stable housing to reduce recidivism and allow for job opportunities. The ordinance will take effect in 90 days.
- The City Parks and Recreation Department will now apply for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Grant following City Council approval. If the grant is awarded to the City, it will be used to reconstruct a section of the MLK Equality Trail from Prospect Street to West Ave.
- A contract for water main replacements on Morrell Street and Steward Avenue was approved by the Council. The construction projects will take place later this year.
- The council approved the sale of two City-owned properties, a vacant lot on Plymouth Street and a house on Pringle Street.
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, March 23.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.