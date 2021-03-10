Jackson City Council approved housing ordinances and water replacement contract in meeting

The City Council voted 5 to 1 to officially adopt the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance. The ordinance prohibits landlords from asking potential renters about their conviction history during the initial screening process, postpones any background check until a conditional lease is offered, prevents landlords from unfairly denying applications for housing solely based on criminal history, unless it would impact public safety, property or other tenants, and allows tenants to show evidence of rehabilitation prior to final denial by a landlord. The ordinance intends to give people with a criminal record increased access to stable housing to reduce recidivism and allow for job opportunities. The ordinance will take effect in 90 days.