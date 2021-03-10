Ingham County health officials worried about rejection of vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine also come as the state expands the eligibility to people over 50 with health conditions. Beginning March 22, anyone over 50 will be able to get the shot.

While health officials are optimistic, they can quickly vaccinate these new groups, they are worried a lot of people will not get the shot.

“Vaccine supply is increasing though, so I expect us to get through our 50 plus age group faster than we got through our 65 plus age group,” said Linda Vail, health officer with the Ingham County Health Department. “We are finding across the state and other places as we drop down in age range, we drop down in the percent of people that are eager to, and quick to get vaccinated. so, some work around that is going to have to happen>.”

The Ingham County Health Department will soon announce pop-up vaccine locations throughout the county.

