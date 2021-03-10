Advertisement

Ingham County health officials worried about rejection of vaccines

Beginning March 22, anyone over 50 will be able to get the shot.
COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(KFYR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine also come as the state expands the eligibility to people over 50 with health conditions. Beginning March 22, anyone over 50 will be able to get the shot.

While health officials are optimistic, they can quickly vaccinate these new groups, they are worried a lot of people will not get the shot.

“Vaccine supply is increasing though, so I expect us to get through our 50 plus age group faster than we got through our 65 plus age group,” said Linda Vail, health officer with the Ingham County Health Department. “We are finding across the state and other places as we drop down in age range, we drop down in the percent of people that are eager to, and quick to get vaccinated. so, some work around that is going to have to happen>.”

The Ingham County Health Department will soon announce pop-up vaccine locations throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Potterville police asking for help to find a male suspect who attempted to abduct a child

Latest News

MSP investigate reported shots fired in Reading Township
Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility,...
MSU grad helps fight COVID-19 at Pfizer plant
The CDC says it is looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the...
CDC and Dollar General team up for rural vaccine distribution
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
US and EU renew climate talks