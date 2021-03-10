Gov. Whitmer gives updates on the new vaccine and the fight against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give updates on the fight against COVID-19, with a particular focus on how the introduction of a new vaccine will change things.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot was recently given the green light, but some health experts worry Americans may turn up their noses at this latest vaccine. In global trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had a slightly lower efficacy rate than the other two on the U.S. market.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of all the vaccines and, actually, it’s hard to compare them side by side because they were tested at different times,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was tested in South Africa where a variant believed to be more contagious was first identified. There, the vaccine showed a 64% efficacy.

In the United States, the vaccine showed 72% efficacy rate overall and against severe forms of the disease was even higher, offering nearly 86% protection. But it’s main appeal isn’t it’s efficacy rate, it’s logistics.

Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also a game changer because of the ease in which it’s administered. Unlike other vaccines, the J&J vaccine doesn’t have to be stored frozen. That means it can be more easily kept in doctor’s offices and community pharmacies.

Michigan as a whole has been in the spotlight throughout the pandemic. The Pfizer vaccine is manufactured in Michigan, and members of the militia accused in the thwarted plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer had listed her pandemic measures as a motivation for the plan.

With vaccines being distributed, those pandemic measures may be going away. During a press conference today Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Dr. Khaldun said, “These vaccines are how we will be able to do more of what we want to do.”

