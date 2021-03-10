Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer gives updates on the new vaccine and the fight against COVID-19

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give updates on the fight against COVID-19, with a particular focus on how the introduction of a new vaccine will change things.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot was recently given the green light, but some health experts worry Americans may turn up their noses at this latest vaccine. In global trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had a slightly lower efficacy rate than the other two on the U.S. market.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of all the vaccines and, actually, it’s hard to compare them side by side because they were tested at different times,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was tested in South Africa where a variant believed to be more contagious was first identified. There, the vaccine showed a 64% efficacy.

In the United States, the vaccine showed 72% efficacy rate overall and against severe forms of the disease was even higher, offering nearly 86% protection. But it’s main appeal isn’t it’s efficacy rate, it’s logistics.

Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also a game changer because of the ease in which it’s administered. Unlike other vaccines, the J&J vaccine doesn’t have to be stored frozen. That means it can be more easily kept in doctor’s offices and community pharmacies.

Michigan as a whole has been in the spotlight throughout the pandemic. The Pfizer vaccine is manufactured in Michigan, and members of the militia accused in the thwarted plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer had listed her pandemic measures as a motivation for the plan.

With vaccines being distributed, those pandemic measures may be going away. During a press conference today Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Dr. Khaldun said, “These vaccines are how we will be able to do more of what we want to do.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potterville police asking for help to find a male suspect who attempted to abduct a child
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured

Latest News

Blondi the mini horse
Michigan horse could be the next Cadbury bunny
WILX Wednesday Afternoon Forecast 03-10-21
Residents of Jackson who have a criminal background will soon have a “fair chance” at housing.
Jackson City Council passes fair chance housing ordinance
MSP investigate reported shots fired in Reading Township