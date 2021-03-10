East Lansing community leaders urge residents to follow COVID safety measures

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing, Ingham County Health Department, and Michigan State University are partnering up to provide some key safety measures in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The main people who are leading these efforts are Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., and East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

Here are some safety guidelines to keep in mind:

• Outdoor social gatherings are limited to no more than 15 people in a portion of East Lansing and indoor residential gatherings are limited to no more than 15 people from no more than three households throughout the community. For additional information, view ICHD Emergency Order 2021-1 and the latest Gatherings and Face Mask Order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Organizers must design their gatherings to encourage and maintain physical distancing and must ensure that persons not part of the same group maintain six feet of distance from one another to the extent possible.

• Face coverings that cover both the mouth and nose are required at all times, both indoors and outdoors, on MSU’s campus and in downtown East Lansing.

• If visiting restaurants and bars during Saint Patrick’s Day or at other busy times, patrons are asked to take advantage of the various line management apps and/or reservation systems that businesses are using to schedule their visit. Lines outside of businesses and social gatherings of more than 15 people will be prohibited within the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority district on Saint Patrick’s Day per new mayoral order. For social gatherings of 15 or fewer people, all participants must wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distance from individuals outside of their households. The order is effective from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 through 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

• A City of East Lansing emergency ordinance remains in place that imposes fines of $500 for violating public health orders, including the size limits for social gatherings. Public health order violations involving MSU students are also reported to the university, which could result in university sanctions, ranging from education to expulsion.

• Those who are a part of the MSU community should abide by the MSU Community Compact at all times.

• A COVID-19 exposure notification app, MI COVID Alert, is available, which MSU students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the local community are encouraged to download.

East Lansing community members can report gathering limit violations, noise complaints, and other non-emergency neighborhood complaints by calling the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220, Option 2. If a caller would like to remain anonymous, they can request that when speaking with the dispatcher.

