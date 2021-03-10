Dry Spell Ends with Rain Tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So far the month of March has been bone dry, with no measurable rain or snow through the first ten days of the month.

That all changes later tonight.

Our dry spell will come to a close with a disturbance that will bring rain showers through after midnight, with a few lingering showers and a rumble of thunder or two for our Thursday morning.

Just as quickly as it arrives, the rain exits our area by late morning or early afternoon leaving us with sunshine for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures have been the other part of our weather story, with the first 60 degree days of 2021 coming this week. We’ll have one more following tomorrow morning’s high temp in the low 60s before the cold front passes and keeps us in the 50s for the afternoon.

This morning’s low of 43 tied a 143-year-old record (1878) for the warmest low temperature for March 10th. The record high of 67, also set that year, was in jeopardy this afternoon as readings surged well into the 60s.

UPDATE: As of 2:00PM, Lansing’s airport had reached 69, setting a new record high. Jackson also reached 69, also a new record high.

The coming weekend will have temps back in the 40s but is dry once again; our next chance for rain won’t get here until early next week.

