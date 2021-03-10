Advertisement

City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is going a different route to try and sell a really large piece of property right off U.S. 1-27. It’s a 27-acre lot.

East Lansing voters voted to allow the purchase through a foreclosure auction in November of 2019.

Now, the city is partnering with an outside firm to try to sell the lot. It’s just across the street from the MSUFCU on Coleman and West roads.

The lot is currently zoned for office, but the city is hoping to possibly allow it to be used for other things too. The city denying the notion that the property has been a tough sell.

“The current zoning as the office I would say has been a difficult type of product to market during the COVID situation, so that’s definitely not been helpful,” said Tom Fehrenbach. “I wouldn’t say it’s been difficult, I would say that we are really just starting to market it in earnest.”

The city is hoping to get additional tax revenue off of the lot as well as recoup the costs that it paid when it bought the property...

