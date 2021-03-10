Advertisement

CDC and Dollar General team up for rural vaccine distribution

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers boasting more than 17,000 locations in 46 states.
The CDC says it is looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the...
The CDC says it is looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in rural areas.(Dollar General Corporation)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in rural areas.

This comes amid concerns Americans who do not live near major chains or pharmacies will not be able to get the shot. Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers boasting more than 17,000 locations in 46 states.

That is about three times the number of Walmart stores, and almost more than CVS and Walgreens pharmacies combined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Potterville police asking for help to find a male suspect who attempted to abduct a child

Latest News

MSP investigate reported shots fired in Reading Township
Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility,...
MSU grad helps fight COVID-19 at Pfizer plant
COVID-19 vaccines
Ingham County health officials worried about rejection of vaccines
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
US and EU renew climate talks