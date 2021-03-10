CDC and Dollar General team up for rural vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in rural areas.

This comes amid concerns Americans who do not live near major chains or pharmacies will not be able to get the shot. Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers boasting more than 17,000 locations in 46 states.

That is about three times the number of Walmart stores, and almost more than CVS and Walgreens pharmacies combined.

