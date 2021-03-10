Advertisement

CAAC To Hold Post Season Tournament

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area’s Capital Area Activities Conference has announced its blue division will crown a regular season champion with a first ever tournament for both boys and girls next week. Covid issues forced too many games to be canceled requiring a tournament to determine a true champ. There are eight schools in the blue division and the field is seeded with East Lansing the top seed on both the boys and girls’ sides. The girls will play next Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the boys will play next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured

Latest News

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Salary Cap Drops
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
Rangers Looking to Return to Full Capacity
MSU basketball coaches reflect on one year of COVID-19
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Walker Named Big Ten Player of the Week