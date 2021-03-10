CAAC To Hold Post Season Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area’s Capital Area Activities Conference has announced its blue division will crown a regular season champion with a first ever tournament for both boys and girls next week. Covid issues forced too many games to be canceled requiring a tournament to determine a true champ. There are eight schools in the blue division and the field is seeded with East Lansing the top seed on both the boys and girls’ sides. The girls will play next Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the boys will play next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

