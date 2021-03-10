Advertisement

Brush fire in Leslie spreading, multiple fire departments on the scene

Brush fire in Leslie
Brush fire in Leslie
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A brush fire near a barn in Leslie has grown into a blaze that Fire Departments from multiple counties have been called in to fight. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has also responded.

News 10 has a reporter on the scene who says that it appears that structures in the area are on fire. Smoke is hanging in the air for acres surrounding the barn. Engines and crews from Delhi Township, Onondaga Township, Blackman Township, Henrietta Township and Mason are confirmed to be at the scene.

At this time it isn’t clear where the fire started.

Consumer’s Energy crews have shut off electricity in the area. A representative from the company said they got the call at 1:09 p.m.

The area of Tuttle and Covert has been closed to traffic as crews work to contain the fire.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

