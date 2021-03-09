Watching Your Wallet: what to do with extra money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stimulus check-- a raise at work-- even a tax refund.

If you get a windfall of money, it can be stressful to figure out the best way to use it.

Do you save or pay off debt?

Experts agree that saving money and paying off debt are the best ways to make the most of extra money.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says the best way to think about that windfall is in percentages-which means you need to add up all your debt and see what to tackle first.

“If you have savings already, you could start with 30% in savings and then 30% paying off debt. And the rest you could use toward something fun,” said Cherry Dale.

Dale says if you have no savings at all, switch this to 50% of the money toward savings and 30% toward debt, and 20% for something fun.

That way you can start building up an emergency savings account.

