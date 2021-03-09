Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured

(WILX) - Five students and a teacher in West Michigan are dealing with a range of injuries this morning after a homemade bomb exploded at a high school.

Police say a 16-year-old built the explosive and brought it to Newaygo High School on Monday, where it then went off. investigators describe the incident as an “accident” and “bad judgment” not a deliberate act. Newaygo parents are praising administrators and state police for quickly getting the rest of the school to safety.

“I’m really impressed with how fast they got the kids home and out of there, and just how they were already just evacuated from the building,” said Jason Bazzett.

The 16-year-old is listed as seriously injured while four other students and their teacher were treated for minor injuries.

The Investigation continues into an explosive device brought into the Newaygo High School yesterday morning. Additional explosive devices were located last night at a residence and were safely detonated by the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. Updates will be provided by Twitter — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 9, 2021

