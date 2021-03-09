Advertisement

Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured

Police say a 16-year-old built the explosive and brought it to Newaygo High School on Monday.
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a 16-year-old student who accidentally detonated a “homemade explosive device” he brought to the school.(Newaygo County Public Schools)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WILX) - Five students and a teacher in West Michigan are dealing with a range of injuries this morning after a homemade bomb exploded at a high school.

Police say a 16-year-old built the explosive and brought it to Newaygo High School on Monday, where it then went off. investigators describe the incident as an “accident” and “bad judgment” not a deliberate act. Newaygo parents are praising administrators and state police for quickly getting the rest of the school to safety.

“I’m really impressed with how fast they got the kids home and out of there, and just how they were already just evacuated from the building,” said Jason Bazzett.

The 16-year-old is listed as seriously injured while four other students and their teacher were treated for minor injuries.

