SCOTUS rejects Trump’s final election challenge

The US Supreme Court dismissed his appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld Wisconsin’s handling of mail-in ballots.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WILX) - Former President Donald Trump’s final challenge to the 2020 Presidental election result has been rejected.

The US Supreme Court dismissed his appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld Wisconsin’s handling of mail-in ballots. The court announced the rejection without comment in a one-line order, which is its normal practice.

Yesterday’s action was no surprise as Trump and his allies had a consistently unsuccessful record set forth before the Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in states which were won by Joe Biden.

In December, the justices refused to take up a lawsuit filed by Texas against the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The court said Texas demonstrated no legal interest in how other states conduct their elections.

