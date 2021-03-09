Report: more police, increased intelligence and better coordination with National Guard needed at US Capitol

(WILX) - A new security review of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol calls for more staff and increased intelligence for the Capitol Police force.

NBC News was provided a copy of the 15-page report, which was commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi announced on Jan. 15 that she has tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with leading a review of the U.S. Capitol’s security in the wake of the deadly attack. The report found the Capitol Police force is currently ill-equipped to deal with threats facing the Capitol complex.

The report recommends Capitol Police fill all open positions while beefing up staffing and strengthening their own intelligence-gathering operations.

“The USCP were understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained to secure the Capitol and Members when violently attacked by a large mob,” the report says in part.

“We believe enhancements to the Capitol complex’s physical infrastructure are required. We also agree we need to increase our manpower and overall response capabilities,” a statement from the US Capitol Police said. “The department will continue to work with our congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners as we strengthen our security measures at the Capitol.”

The report was released on Monday. The House and Senate will now have to consider which recommendations to adopt and how to fund those suggestions.

