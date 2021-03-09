Advertisement

Report: more police, increased intelligence and better coordination with National Guard needed at US Capitol

The report found the Capitol Police force is currently ill-equipped to deal with threats facing the Capitol complex.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A new security review of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol calls for more staff and increased intelligence for the Capitol Police force.

NBC News was provided a copy of the 15-page report, which was commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi announced on Jan. 15 that she has tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with leading a review of the U.S. Capitol’s security in the wake of the deadly attack. The report found the Capitol Police force is currently ill-equipped to deal with threats facing the Capitol complex.

The report recommends Capitol Police fill all open positions while beefing up staffing and strengthening their own intelligence-gathering operations.

“The USCP were understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained to secure the Capitol and Members when violently attacked by a large mob,” the report says in part.

“We believe enhancements to the Capitol complex’s physical infrastructure are required. We also agree we need to increase our manpower and overall response capabilities,” a statement from the US Capitol Police said. “The department will continue to work with our congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners as we strengthen our security measures at the Capitol.”

The report was released on Monday. The House and Senate will now have to consider which recommendations to adopt and how to fund those suggestions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable
“Mask Map” tells users if a local business wears masks

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder's chief of staff, Jarrod Agen will continue.
Perjury case against former Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue
Lansing Police Department
NAACP disappointed in Ingham County decision
The US Supreme Court dismissed his appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld Wisconsin’s...
SCOTUS rejects Trump’s final election challenge