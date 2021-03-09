Perjury case against former Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue.

This is despite protests from his attorney that the charge is not specific enough, a one-man grand jury was not authorized to indict him, and the indictment was made in the wrong county.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly says the indictment against Jarrod Agen is valid despite a lack of details. Judge Kelly says she needs to wait until another judge determines what grand jury material can be released.

Agen is charged with one count of perjury, a 15-year felony.

Snyder is scheduled for a motion hearing before Judge William Crawford on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

