Advertisement

Perjury case against former Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue

A Genesee County judge says the indictment against Jarrod Agen is valid despite a lack of details.
The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder's chief of staff, Jarrod Agen will continue.
The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder's chief of staff, Jarrod Agen will continue.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue.

This is despite protests from his attorney that the charge is not specific enough, a one-man grand jury was not authorized to indict him, and the indictment was made in the wrong county.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly says the indictment against Jarrod Agen is valid despite a lack of details. Judge Kelly says she needs to wait until another judge determines what grand jury material can be released.

Agen is charged with one count of perjury, a 15-year felony.

Snyder is scheduled for a motion hearing before Judge William Crawford on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable
“Mask Map” tells users if a local business wears masks

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Lansing Police Department
NAACP disappointed in Ingham County decision
The US Supreme Court dismissed his appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld Wisconsin’s...
SCOTUS rejects Trump’s final election challenge