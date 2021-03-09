Advertisement

Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.

Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable
“Mask Map” tells users if a local business wears masks

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
The perjury case against former governor Rick Snyder's chief of staff, Jarrod Agen will continue.
Perjury case against former Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff will continue
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor