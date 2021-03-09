New vegan food truck rolls out in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new food truck is now open to the Lansing area.

It’s called M I Vegan.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael and his wife began playing around with the idea of pursuing a project or business venture that they could collaborate on together, that would also be somewhat unique and different.

With immense changes having taken place within the food industry throughout COVID-19, adding an additional cuisine and takeout option for the public seemed like an awesome idea. They then sat down with their wife’s best friends John and Jacqueline Murphy, who have traveled the world experiencing vast cultures and cuisines.

After about 6 months of hard work and brainstorming, and in light of their new journey with plant-based living, the M I Vegan food truck was born and is finally open.

“We’re excited. There’s a ton of stress that’s been lifted off now that we can finally you know, open and sell things and you know, get it going,” said Michael.

“It’s definitely been a big labor of love for us, so it’s kind of a dream come true to kind of see everything come together,” added

The crew came up with the idea of naming menu items after Michigan staples, and linking that to the entire concept. Along with the concept of plant-based eating, comes the pursuit of plant-based living. It was very important to keep sustainability at the forefront when thinking about the packaging, products, and everything that comes out of the food truck.

They are very excited to shine a new light on plant-based cuisine and bring forth to the people of Lansing that vegan food can be tasty as well as healthy.

Everything on the menu is 100% plant-based, down to the sour cream and cheeses. All of the house blends and sauces are homemade and add a unique flavor to each entrée.

You can check out the food truck at two Mid-Michigan locations:

The old American Eagle Building, which will soon be the site of Pro Fireworks

901 N Larch St

Lansing, MI 48906

Kellie’s Consignment

5000 Marsh Rd

Okemos, MI 48864

For exact times and locations check out their website: https://www.miveganfoodtruck.com/

