NCG Cinema to hire 100 new employees

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NCG Cinema is bringing over 100 new jobs to Michigan. As the movie industry took a major hit during the pandemic, the theater has immediate openings for full and part-time floor staff and management positions.

The job fair will take place in the Lansing theater, which is centrally located at 2500 Showtime Dr. in Eastwood Towne Center, on Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is open to the public and open to anyone who would like to work at any of their 10 Michigan locations.

Interested candidates can fill out an applicant information form and to reserve an interview time, click here.

All candidates who participate in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

