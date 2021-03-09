NAACP disappointed in Ingham County decision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NAACP of Lansing is expressing disappointment in the Ingham County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges against Lansing Police officers.

The officers in question allegedly used excessive force during an arrest back in November.

In a video of the incident, police are seen on top of a 25-year-old black man. Police say the man was a suspect in a fight and was resisting arrest.

Dale Copedge, president of Lansing NAACP says these officers need to be held responsible.

“We want to also make sure that the issues and things that are happening within the department past and present and move toward a culture where we all can live in the community without having to be put in a position where we are being harmed by the police,” said Copedge. “We want to be in a position where we are actually working and having conversations with the police.”

The Lansing branch of the NAACP says it hopes to have a conversation about the decision with the prosecutor’s office soon.

