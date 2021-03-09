Advertisement

MSU’s Spring commencement schedule announced

The announced commencement ceremonies are for Spring 2021 graduates only.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ceremonies will be spread out across three days and at different locations on campus.

“The novel Coronavirus pandemic has caused tremendous disruption in higher education. One occasion most severely impacted has been the university’s ability to conduct in-person commencement ceremonies; an event that marks a milestone achievement for graduates and a time of celebration for students, their families, and loved ones,” the school said. “MSU has and continues to work diligently to honor graduates while keeping health and safety at the forefront of all planning within the parameters of existing state government restrictions related to the pandemic.”

The announced commencement ceremonies are for Spring 2021 graduates only. Sumer 2021 graduates will be invited to participate in Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies.

A full list of ceremonies with dates and times can be found HERE.

