MSU Golf Team Ties For Fifth in Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s golf team finished the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island on Tuesday in a tie for fifth place. The Spartans shot a two over par 290 in the final round and were four under par for the three day tournament, tying with Northwestern and Ohio State. The event was held at St. Simons Island, Georgia. Iowa finished first at 13 under par, edging both Notre Dame and Georgia Southern by one shot each. Try Taylor’s two under par 214 led all Spartans and he finished tied for 12th place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.