Advertisement

MDOT shifting northbound I-69 traffic lanes in Eaton County

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.
(KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shifting northbound I-69 traffic to southbound lanes in Eaton County on March 9.

The shift is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last through the morning. The traffic configuration will boost safety for both workers and motorists through the work zone. These enhancements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

The work is part of MDOT’s continuing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are essential to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is targeted at repairs that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable
I-94 project Jackson
Work on I-94 in Jackson starts Monday

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
MSU’s Spring 2021 commencement schedule announced
MSU’s Spring commencement schedule announced
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
Environmental clean-up set to start at Williamston Rd. overpass