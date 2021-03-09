MDOT shifting northbound I-69 traffic lanes in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shifting northbound I-69 traffic to southbound lanes in Eaton County on March 9.

The shift is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last through the morning. The traffic configuration will boost safety for both workers and motorists through the work zone. These enhancements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

The work is part of MDOT’s continuing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are essential to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is targeted at repairs that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.