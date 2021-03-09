Man suing car rental company after being wrongfully convicted of murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After spending five years behind bars for murder, a Michigan man is suing a rental car company for not helping him prove his innocence.

In 2011, Michael Adams was killed near the intersection of West Holmes Road and Pleasant Grove road. Nearly four years later, Alford was arrested and charged with his murder.

Tuesday, Alford’s attorney filed a suit against Hertz car rental company alleging they ignored court orders to provide a receipt. It proved that Alford used his credit card at the Lansing Airport location near the time of Adams’ murder.

“I think anybody with common sense can say if we had that receipt in 2015 or if it had been produced at the time he had the interview with Lansing police, he would not have been charged‚” said Jamie White, Alford’s attorney.

Alford was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. Two years later, his conviction was overturned after Hertz finally released the records corroborating his alibi.

“It wasn’t as if we were asking the company to spend their resources to pull video for a situation that had nothing to do with them. This was their customer, their paying customer, and this was their response,” said White.

Alford is suing Hertz for money damages, but more than that, he’s hoping his story will make a difference.

“What he hopes is that this case can have some impact on corporations and institutions in our community that are servicing minorities and servicing people without significant resources and holding them in the same regard as they do their corporate buddies and other folks they do business with,” said White.

News 10 reached out to Hertz for comment but did not receive a response.

