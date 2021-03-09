Advertisement

Lions Reportedly Letting Golladay Go

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports Tuesday indicated the Detroit Lions were not going to franchise wide receiver Kenny Golladay. It had been under consideration since the season ended and Tuesday was the deadline-- thus Golladay becomes a free agent and will sign elsewhere. The Lions did sign free agent veteran receiver Tyrell Williams on Tuesday. He’s been in the NFL since 2015 and played last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

