Lions Reportedly Letting Golladay Go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports Tuesday indicated the Detroit Lions were not going to franchise wide receiver Kenny Golladay. It had been under consideration since the season ended and Tuesday was the deadline-- thus Golladay becomes a free agent and will sign elsewhere. The Lions did sign free agent veteran receiver Tyrell Williams on Tuesday. He’s been in the NFL since 2015 and played last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

