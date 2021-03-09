LCC president has personal connection to blood donation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March is Red Cross Month, and News 10 is proud to partner up with the Red Cross on this important initiative.

We’re highlighting how important Red Cross blood donations are to those who depend on donors.

One Lansing leader has a special connection to the cause that inspired him to help out. Steve Robinson, the president of Lansing Community College, has been donating blood since he was in high school.

“I think a lot of people require blood products in a way that they’re really not aware of until someone in their family gets sick,” said Robinson.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to him. His father, Jim Robinson, was diagnosed with cancer and did not survive.

“I donate what’s called double reds. So you go in, you donate, and then they spin off the platelets. Those are the same units my late father used to stay healthy and be happy. They would hang these double red units up. So whenever I give blood, I think about how the caregivers who would help my dad helped him have a great life there at the end by getting the blood products that he needed,” said Robinson.

Now Robinson is on the board of the Mid-Michigan Red Cross and is hoping to inspire others to donate blood - especially right now.

“There are fewer drives going on in high schools and workplaces obviously but it’s safe to make an appointment to go and donate blood and it is needed more than ever,” he said.

The Red Cross is looking for donations of blood and plasma from COVID survivors. Their plasma could contain antibodies that could help others who are fighting the virus. For those who may be squeamish, there are plenty of other ways to give back.

“Over the past year, we’ve amassed 70,000 new volunteers because people want to help during COVID. So if you’re looking for something to help the community, contact us at the Mid-Michigan Red Cross and we’ll connect you with great opportunities to help your community,” said Robinson.

Click here to find out how you can donate or volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.