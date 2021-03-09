Advertisement

Lake Superior State University provides free outdoor protective clothing

(LSSU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Superior State University students who want to engage in outdoor course activities or want to enjoy nature in the Eastern Upper Peninsula now have the perfect attire.

The LSSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club recently created Seamore’s Annex to supply classmates with free outdoor protective clothing. However, Seamore’s Closet has already been providing professional business attire to LSSU students for free since fall 2019.

The Fisheries and Wildlife Club accepts new or gently used outdoor clothing and gear at Laker Hall on Mondays at 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays at 8-9 p.m., Thursdays at 2-3 p.m., and Fridays at 1-2 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to either Seamore’s Annex or Seamore’s Closet, drop them off at room 267 of the Kenneth H. Shouldice Library. To contact them directly, call (906) 635-2228.

