Jazz is looking for a home to live out her senior years
She is available and ready for a home at the Capital Area Humane Society
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jazz came to The Capital Area Humane Society from a shelter in Detroit.
Since she was a transfer dog, Penny Meyers with CAHS says they don’t have much on her history, but Jazz has spent some time in a foster home so they know a few things about her like she is good with others dogs and she is about nine years old.
Meyers says Jazz is looking for a home to spend the rest of her golden years with.
