Jazz is looking for a home to live out her senior years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jazz came to The Capital Area Humane Society from a shelter in Detroit.

Since she was a transfer dog, Penny Meyers with CAHS says they don’t have much on her history, but Jazz has spent some time in a foster home so they know a few things about her like she is good with others dogs and she is about nine years old.

Meyers says Jazz is looking for a home to spend the rest of her golden years with.

