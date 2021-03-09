Jackson Public moving away from hybrid learning

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools will move away from hybrid learning for students and instead adopt a schedule that has four days of in-person learning instead of two. There will still be online classes available for those families that would rather not risk COVID-19 infection, but the schedule will be different for the two groups of students.

Students that are part of the in-person learning plan will go to school for four days per week, while students learning online will have class for five days out of the week.

The decision was made Monday night at a meeting of the school board. The new schedule will start Jan. 15, giving parents 7 days to decide if they prefer the four day in-person schedule for their children or the five days online learning plan.

