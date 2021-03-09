Advertisement

Indians Get Some Key Players Back

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. (Source: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined their teammates at training camp after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The players tested negative for the coronavirus today and returned to the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors.

