Indians Get Some Key Players Back
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined their teammates at training camp after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The players tested negative for the coronavirus today and returned to the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors.