Health officials and workers react to new CDC guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control announced on Monday that people who have received their full dose of COVID-19 vaccinations are ok to be around other vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

But after getting the shot, the question remains: to wear a mask or not to wear a mask?

The CDC reported it can be a viable option in certain social settings.

“Looking at the science and looking at the fact that when folks are vaccinated, they are in fact fully protected,” said Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Department Health Officer.

“We’re getting more and more vaccines into the state every week. It’s continuing to move in the right direction so we want to make it easier for people to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Whitmer.

One of the biggest concerns expressed by Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis is the uncertainty as to whether or not the person you’re around is vaccinated.

“The tricky part about this is how will you know who is vaccinated and who is not? I guess it’s going to based around what folks tell others,” said Travis.

“I take care of people in their homes and I do work at some facilities. I’m more excited for them because a lot of them haven’t seen their family in a year,” said Holt geriatric nurse Katrina Ehr.

Katrina Ehr is a fully vaccinated nurse who takes care of seniors.

“But, I still think we need to be careful and vigilant because we still don’t know how things are going to be,” said Ehr.

That’s a sentiment shared by Travis.

“We haven’t quite reached that heard immunity yet. It’s going to be quite sometime before we get there,” said Travis “Meaning, more and more folks are getting vaccinated. So, I think it’s critical that folks that are vaccinated continue to take precautionary measures.”

It’s recommended people wait two weeks after receiving their second dose before going maskless around other vaccinated people.

