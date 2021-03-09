Grand Valley State University planning for full campus operations in fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Valley State University is planning for full campus operations for Fall 2021. However, Grand Valley State University will adhere to public health guidelines.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella said this in a letter to the student body:

The success of the scientific community in developing and deploying vaccines raises the expectation that we will be able to have typical campus operations for the Fall semester. With that in mind, I know you welcome the news that we are planning for full campus operations for Fall, including regular campus housing, student services, and student life activities.

