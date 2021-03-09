Advertisement

Grand Valley State University planning for full campus operations in fall

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Valley State University is planning for full campus operations for Fall 2021. However, Grand Valley State University will adhere to public health guidelines.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella said this in a letter to the student body:

The success of the scientific community in developing and deploying vaccines raises the expectation that we will be able to have typical campus operations for the Fall semester. With that in mind, I know you welcome the news that we are planning for full campus operations for Fall, including regular campus housing, student services, and student life activities.

Read the full statement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on North Fairview Avenue Saturday that left...
UPDATE: Lansing Police rule Saturday shooting accidental
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
East Lansing Public Schools
East Lansing Public Schools asking students to quarantine if they travel for Spring Break
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
First Presbyterian Church holding event to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Catholic Diocese of Lansing encourages against Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Michigan’s Catholic bishops against getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine