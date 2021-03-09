Gov. Whitmer signs supplemental funding for recovery plan, additional work now needed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation designed to support the COVID-19 recovery plan her administration sent to the legislature in January. The move will spend some of the federal dollars given to Michigan by the federal government to fight the pandemic, but there is still unspent funding which will be returned if Michigan Republicans and Democrats can’t come to an agreement on how to spend it.

The new legislation includes a $2.25/hour wage increase for direct care workers, $283 million in federal emergency rental assistance, up to $110 million in federal funding for vaccine administration, and up to $555 million in federal funding for testing and tracing.

“We are on a good path to recovery and our key metrics and numbers are improving, but we need to put the rest of the available federal funding to work, much of it aimed at helping businesses and aiding their recovery,” added Governor Whitmer. “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and I thank every Michigander who has done their part in the response to the pandemic.”

State Budget Director David Massaron sent a letter to the appropriations chairs in the House and Senate, requesting a joint meeting no later than Friday where formal negotiations can occur, with the goal of getting the remaining more than $2 billion in federal funding appropriated.

Republicans have put forward their own proposals for how to spend portions of the pandemic funding, though with caveats that would have significantly reduced the powers of the governor’s office. Gov. Whitmer has vetoed that proposal.

Rep. Thomas Albert, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, issued a response to the veto via email.

“One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer is sending a clear message to the people of our state – she doesn’t care about you or if your livelihood survives the pandemic,” Rep. Albert wrote. “If she cared about anything other than preserving her own self-declared power, she would not have vetoed so much of the Legislature’s $4.2 billion relief plan.”

Director Massaron said, “Rather than these political games, we need to focus instead on how to best help businesses and individuals most impacted by the pandemic. Vetoes were necessary and now we need to collectively refocus efforts on the best way to get resources out the door to speed our recovery from the pandemic.”

