First Presbyterian Church holding event to honor lives lost to COVID-19

(KOSA)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of First Presbyterian Church of Holt and the larger community are holding a candlelight vigil and unveiling of an art installation of 500+ handcrafted doves in flight.

Community members shared the names and biographies of loved ones who had died from COVID-19, which are displayed on the doves.

The church is putting on this event to honor more than 500,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

The commemorative event will take place on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Holt. It is located on 2021 N. Aurelius Road, Holt, MI 48842.

March 10 is the date when the first COVID-19 cases were known in Michigan.

Memorial will be visible night and day and will remain on display until the pandemic ends.

The live stream will be available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZVWIMNJJS

