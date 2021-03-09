Environmental clean-up set to start at Williamston Rd. overpass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Later this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin the environmental cleanup of a bridge at I-96 and Williamston Road.

The clean-up will help to assess the damage and determine what kind of actions are needed to repair the bridge.

Last Thursday morning, a semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-96 at the overpass, catching fire and killing the 64-year-old driver. Because the fire scorched the bridge, the lanes in both directions are currently closed.

