Advertisement

Environmental clean-up set to start at Williamston Rd. overpass

The clean-up will help to assess the damage and determine what kind of actions are needed to repair the bridge.
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with damage from Thursday's semi-truck accident.(WILX/Alyssa Plotts)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Later this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin the environmental cleanup of a bridge at I-96 and Williamston Road.

The clean-up will help to assess the damage and determine what kind of actions are needed to repair the bridge.

Last Thursday morning, a semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-96 at the overpass, catching fire and killing the 64-year-old driver. Because the fire scorched the bridge, the lanes in both directions are currently closed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable
I-94 project Jackson
Work on I-94 in Jackson starts Monday

Latest News

Mason High School student says school is censoring her work
Mason High School students says school is censoring her work
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
Bishops come out against J & J vaccine
MSU’s Spring 2021 commencement schedule announced
MSU’s Spring commencement schedule announced
MDOT shifting northbound I-69 traffic lanes in Eaton County