Environmental clean-up set to start at Williamston Rd. overpass
The clean-up will help to assess the damage and determine what kind of actions are needed to repair the bridge.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Later this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin the environmental cleanup of a bridge at I-96 and Williamston Road.
Last Thursday morning, a semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-96 at the overpass, catching fire and killing the 64-year-old driver. Because the fire scorched the bridge, the lanes in both directions are currently closed.
