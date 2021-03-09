Advertisement

East Lansing faces lawsuit over BWL franchise fee

By Diamond Daniels
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is looking for a way out from under a $3 million problem.

That’s how much money the city may have to pay back to the Board of Water and Light customers if it loses a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit over the BWL franchise fee will be discussed in Tuesday evening’s closed session. The city charges the BWL a fee as part of a franchise agreement to provide electricity to customers.

The BWL then tacks five-percent onto customers’ monthly bills and passes the money on to the city.

“They could’ve decided to just pay it, but that’s not how they’ve approached it. They install equipment in our right of way and we charge them some money because of that and then they’ve decided to pass that along to their customers in the form of a fee that shows up on their bill.” East Lansing City Council member Jessie Gregg said.

The lawsuit claims this is an illegal tax because it was never approved by city voters. The city, however, claims it’s not a tax. If the court rules otherwise -- East Lansing may have to return the money.

“It’s a little bit over a million dollars a year that we’re charging BWL and it’s been place for three years so that would be the full amount,” Gregg said.

East Lansing is just one of several communities that charge the BWL a franchise fee.

