Cristo Rey Church Fiesta will be Food Fest Drive Thru for second time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year in a row the annual Cristo Rey Church Fiesta will be a Fiesta Food Fest Drive Thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cristo Rey Church Fiesta is the largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan, attracting thousands of people over three-days every year. Event organizers told News 10 in an email why the event is so popular.

“While our Fiesta serves to strengthen our community’s identity, it also serves the Greater Lansing Community by showcasing the area’s rich cultural diversity,” they wrote. “Since 1979, the Cristo Rey Church Fiesta has been the first major festival of the year in Mid-Michigan and the major fundraiser for the church.”

But last year, for the sake of safety, the usual Church Fiesta was replaced by a version of the event that allowed for safer interaction between the vendors and the public, an event called the “Food Fest Drive Thru.”

Now, that version of the event is returning- perhaps for the last time- as organizers made the calculation that there are not yet enough people vaccinated to safely hold the regular version of the Church Fiesta. The event will take place on May 29 and 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church grounds. Health Department Protocols & Safety guidelines for serving food in this manner will be followed.

The raffle, one of the big draws for the event, is still very much happening. Raffle tickets, which church officials say are a big help to the church, are available from church members, the Fiesta Coordinator, the Raffle Chair and the church office. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on May 30.

“We thank our community volunteers, sponsors, partners, and collaborators for their continued support of this event which is the single most important fundraiser of our church,” event organizers wrote. “As we come out of this crisis, the Fiesta Committee will again come back together to plan Cristo Rey Fiesta 2022.”

