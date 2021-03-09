Councilman Betz attends first city council meeting since online spat with activist came to light

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It had been more than a month since Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz attended a meeting. He had missed the Feb. 8 and the Feb. 22 council meetings that followed the public learning about a controversial conversation he had with a community activist, Mike Lynn, in which Betz cursed at and taunted Lynn.

The leaked argument resulted in calls for his resignation by many in the area. Mayor Andy Schor released a statement condemning Betz’s statements, but stressed that City Council was a seperate and equal power that he could not interfere with.

At their Feb. 8 meeting, Lansing City Council did take some action. Councilman Betz was censured formally, and stripped of his committee assignments. Still, Councilman Betz cannot be removed simply, he would have to resign or miss 60 consecutive days without notice- essentially vacating his position.

Councilman Betz did not resign, and although he had missed two meetings he returned Monday. Although he was largely silent throughout the nearly three hour meeting, Betz’s attendance at the meeting resets the clocks on absences.

News 10 asked Councilman Betz about the nature of his recent absences from council meetings.

Councilman Betz said, “My time away from work was requested for personal affairs and not connected to resignation.”

