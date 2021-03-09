City of Mason Department of Public Works set to quarantine, services will be delayed

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason Department of Public Works will be going into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. This means that services will be delayed and only emergencies will be attended to until March 17.

On Tuesday, March 9, the City of Mason Government posted a statement alerting the public on their Facebook:

Due to recent exposures to COVID 19, the City of Mason is required to quarantine majority of our DPW Department. This... Posted by City of Mason Government on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The city encourages people to wear their masks to combat coronavirus transmission.

For any questions or information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.