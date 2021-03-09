City of Mason Department of Public Works set to quarantine, services will be delayed
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason Department of Public Works will be going into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. This means that services will be delayed and only emergencies will be attended to until March 17.
On Tuesday, March 9, the City of Mason Government posted a statement alerting the public on their Facebook:
The city encourages people to wear their masks to combat coronavirus transmission.
For any questions or information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.