Advertisement

City of Mason Department of Public Works set to quarantine, services will be delayed

(AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason Department of Public Works will be going into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. This means that services will be delayed and only emergencies will be attended to until March 17.

On Tuesday, March 9, the City of Mason Government posted a statement alerting the public on their Facebook:

Due to recent exposures to COVID 19, the City of Mason is required to quarantine majority of our DPW Department. This...

Posted by City of Mason Government on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The city encourages people to wear their masks to combat coronavirus transmission.

For any questions or information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident
Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
“Mask Map” tells users if a local business wears masks

Latest News

COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Health officials are urging caution as states begin to ease their virus restrictions. (Source:...
Health officials urge caution as states ease restrictions
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge