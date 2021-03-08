Work on I-94 in Jackson starts Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The next phase of the Jackson County I-94 project is expected to start at 8 a.m. Monday.

The I-94 ramp at West Avenue in Jackson is closing for construction. The ramp is being closed to replace the I-94 bridges over US-127 and M-50.

Michigan Department of Transportation says these improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in the area, which is a significant local, national, and international trade corridor.

Drivers are asked to follow posted detours. Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-127 to Springport Road (Exit 44) back onto southbound US-127 to westbound I-94.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during construction.

The project is expected to finish on Nov. 1. A full breakdown of the entire $350 million project can be found on the MDOT website here.

