NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Virg Bernero speaks out after accusations of sexual harassment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two women- one a former Lansing news anchor- say former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero sexually harassed them. She says it happened more than 15 years ago, when he was a state lawmaker. The news comes as Bernero rolls out a campaign to get his old job back.

WILX sat down with the former mayor and his wife, Teri, at their home Monday afternoon. He admits he did not run for re-election because their marriage was in trouble.

He also says its no coincidence these allegations are coming out now.

“I think it’s fair to link those allegations to the timing of Andy’s [Schor] announcement that he was running for reelection,” Bernero said. “There are powerful forces that do not want to see me return. I am guilty of the sin of stepping outside my marital vows and I’m deeply sorry for that to this woman.”

Teri Bernero said, “I support my husband. I love him. I think he was a great Mayor. I’d like to see him back serving the city.”

News 10 spoke with one of the accusers who said Bernero called her and made sure to let her know he was on the floor of the State Legislature.

“He goes from there to talking about what I had been wearing at the station event, which was capris pants and from there he goes on to talk about how he likes my legs and he’d really like to see more of them or I should show them off more,” she said. “Honestly, the Metoo Movement kind of emboldened me to say what I know. And I think when I saw this, I was like, this guy, he cannot hold this amount of power again without the voters knowing that he uses the power to be inappropriate.”

Bernero said, “I have no idea who this person is. I’m sorry. I have no recollection of such an incident. I can’t say unequivocally that I have never given anyone a compliment. That I haven’t been overtly flirtatious. And this was allegedly from 2004, Well I ran for Governor in 2010, so, again, I, I I’m not allowed to politically, say ‘Why now?’ but I can’t help but wonder, the day before Andy Schor announces, she decides I shouldn’t be Mayor again. But it was OK to be Mayor a couple of times? And it was OK if I was to maybe become Governor?”

The other woman claims the former mayor ran his hand up her thigh during an encounter on a public street in downtown Lansing.

