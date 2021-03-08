SOS appointments, online services, self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those with urgent business at the Secretary of State (SOS) may want to plan on getting it done early in the week. Monday, the Secretary of State’s office announced that a major update will be temporarily shutting down much of the normal services. Online services, self-service stations and branch office appointments and booking will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

The goal of the tech upgrade is to combine tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system, currently held on decades-old technology. Officials from the SOS say the upgrade will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include many driver’s license and state ID transactions.

The new online services being offered will include the ability to renew or replace and enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required, view the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID, request and obtain a driving record, add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license, and access streamlined business services. New services already offered at self-service stations will include the ability to renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required, request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID, add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license, and sign up on the state’s organ donor registry.

Customers with questions can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with the SOS on ther social media accounts.

