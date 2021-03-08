President Biden, VP Harris set to deliver remarks for International Women’s Day

(WILX) - Monday is International Women’s Day and President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president will also be joined by the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and the Vice Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff John E. Hyten.

Hicks was sworn in last month as the first Senate-confirmed woman in the role. Hicks is coming to the job after serving as the senior vice president and Henry A. Kissinger Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies — one of the preeminent Washington think tanks.

Also on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden will help honor women from 15 countries for their courage and persistence.

President Biden is set to sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump’s administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to administration officials.

President Biden is scheduled to speak at 4:20 Monday afternoon. His remarks will be streamed live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.