Advertisement

President Biden, VP Harris set to deliver remarks for International Women’s Day

President Biden is scheduled to speak at 4:20 Monday afternoon.
President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks Monday afternoon for...
President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks Monday afternoon for International Women's Day. First Lady Jill Biden (left) will help honor women from 15 countries for their courage and persistence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Monday is International Women’s Day and President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president will also be joined by the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and the Vice Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff John E. Hyten.

Hicks was sworn in last month as the first Senate-confirmed woman in the role. Hicks is coming to the job after serving as the senior vice president and Henry A. Kissinger Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies — one of the preeminent Washington think tanks.

Also on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden will help honor women from 15 countries for their courage and persistence.

President Biden is set to sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump’s administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to administration officials.

President Biden is scheduled to speak at 4:20 Monday afternoon. His remarks will be streamed live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on North Fairview Avenue Saturday that left...
UPDATE: Lansing Police rule Saturday shooting accidental
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
Surveying company under investigation over state contracts
East Lansing Public Schools
East Lansing Public Schools requiring students to quarantine if they travel for Spring Break

Latest News

Women walk through the migrant camp located on the banks of the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, Mexico.
Mexico dismantles migrant camp near Texas border
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says a "Mask Off" party at a popular nightclub is not the best...
Houston officials want to keep face coverings as “mask off” party is planned
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the...
First-ever Tweet up for sale
The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving car...
February saw the return of robocalls