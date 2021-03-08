On The Job Report 3/5/21

Construction/Carpentry Workers

Michigan Home Rehab

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

Property rental company is seeking experienced and qualified individuals for construction and carpentry work. Construction workers would have roofing, siding, and window-door repair/installation expertise. Carpentry workers would have cabinetry, framework, floors, trim, and door expertise. Expertise lists are non-exclusive. Both construction and carpentry duties would be required to meet code. Additional duties expected may consist of selecting, ordering, transporting lumber and necessary materials to job sites; inspecting questionable areas in the home(s), and estimating cost and the extent of the repair(s); trash removal with company trailer, operating tools, and keeping work zone safe and clear of debris. Experience with other areas in home repair and renovation highly desired.

Requirements:

Candidates must have great communication skills, intrinsic motivation, the ability to work independently as well as with others, must be reliable, honest, and hardworking.

Work schedule: Monday-Friday and flexible

Must have driver’s license, own reliable transportation (truck preferred), own appropriate tools including hand tools, and NO OFFENDER/THEFT RELATED FELONIES.

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume via email INCLUDING salary requirements to michiganhomerehab@gmail.com

For interviews, contact Laura at 517-588-9672

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8999359

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 8999359

Paramedic/Firefighter

Meridian Township

Salary: $42,702 plus educational increments, biannual ability test pay, paramedic incentive pay

Description:

Exempt/Non-Exempt:Non-Exempt

Benefits:Health, Dental & Vision Coverage, MERS Pension, 7% Retirement Health Savinings Plan, 10% Defined Contribution, Paid Time Off, Longevity pay after 5 years

Employment Type:Full Time

Department:EMS/FIRE

Duties:Under the immediate supervision of the unit commander, will provide emergency medical care as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (MEDIC). Additionally, will respond with their assigned unit to fire alarms and other emergencies as required; extinguish fires and protect life and property against the hazards of fire; participate in fire prevention activities; exercise prudent use, care and maintenance of fire/rescue apparatus and property; drive fire/rescue apparatus. And will perform related work as required/assigned.

Requirements:

Candidate must have a current Michigan Paramedic license, BLS & ACLS certification, Michigan Firefighters Training Council Firefighter I & II certification, Haz-mat operations level certification and a valid driver’s license.

MERIDIAN CHARTER TOWNSHIP IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

How to Apply: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/9198f7bc0a544eeb87cecb23bbeea008151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11531751

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11531751

FT Admi – Director of the Early College

Lansing Community College

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $72,373 - $74,906

Full Pay Range for Position: $72,373 - $110,595

Description:

Job no: 492398 Work type: Provisional/Grant Funded Location: LCC Downtown Campus Categories: Administration

Title: FT Admin - Director of The Early College

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 3/10/2021

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Union

Level: FT Administrative-1

Division: College Advancement

Department: The Early College - 12514

Campus Location: Mackinaw Building

Position Type: Provisional/Grant Funded

Bargaining Unit: AFT

The position of Director will implement and administer a multi-faceted comprehensive educational school that will focus on providing service to the students of The Early College (TEC) at Lansing Community College. The director provides administrative leadership, direct supervision, and/or advocacy for The Early College faculty and staff, Ingham Intermediate School District (IISD) staff, and students. Primary responsibilities include: establishing positive, collaborative and creative environments for teaching and learning in support of a diverse student, faculty and staff population; recruiting, hiring, supervising, mentoring, and evaluating staff and students; guiding the use of Department resources and budget to assure program and student outcomes are achieved; working cooperatively with faculty to identify and implement learning tools and technologies that enhance program content and delivery; steering initiatives relating to course, curriculum and program assessment in a broader context of continuous quality improvement; using problem solving and conflict resolution skills in addressing both faculty, staff, and student concerns; and, representing both the program and the Division on college-wide teams as well as in the greater community. The Director position is an administrative role that combines leadership, stewardship and management skills to ensure the Department operates efficiently and effectively.

Requirements:

Master’s Degree in educational administration or related educational field. Possess current K-12 Michigan Administrator Certification or enroll in a program within the first six months of employment, leading to certification as a school administrator that must be completed within three years. Significant high school or postsecondary teaching or administrative experience. Knowledge of and experience in working with school to work concepts/community based instruction. Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with diverse groups, excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to work with and utilize data for decision making. Experience in budget development, oversight, and working with grants.

PREFERRED:

Significant experience in building/program administration – including knowledge and experience in instructional delivery and curriculum development, individualized instruction and technology. Experience in grant procurement Secondary Teaching Certification

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

How to Apply: https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492398/ft-admin-director-of-the-early-college

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11542200

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11542200

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.