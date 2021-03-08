New cancer center to offer innovative urgent care in Lansing region

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing will now include a dedicated urgent care for patients undergoing cancer treatments when it opens in early 2022.

The urgent care will allow patients at the Karmanos Cancer Institute to receive care from oncology-trained nurses and providers in a setting specially created to accommodate those with oncology-specific needs. Rather than visiting an emergency room or waiting for a doctor’s appointment, patients will be able to access the care they need quickly, which can keep small problems from turning into larger ones.

“The dedicated urgent care was designed to be comfortable and convenient for our patients,” said Nick Erikson, ‎Regional Director of Cancer Services at ‎Karmanos Cancer Institute. “Our experienced staff will be able to help with issues such as dehydration, nausea, vomiting, or pain.”

In 2019, the Karmanos Cancer Institute first launched a similar program in Detroit, with the concept now being introduced for the first time by any health care system in the Greater Lansing area.

“The Lansing community has one of the greatest needs for growth in cancer care throughout our state,” said Erikson. “We’re proud to continue to bring the latest advancements in cancer care to our region.”

The new cancer center will include innovative spaces allowing for new frontiers in collaboration around care and research between McLaren Greater Lansing, Karmanos Cancer Institute, and Michigan State University.

Karmanos Cancer Institute, which is headquartered in Detroit, has 16 locations throughout Michigan. Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. Caring for approximately 12,000 new patients annually and conducting more than 800 cancer-specific scientific investigation programs and clinical trials, Karmanos is among the nation’s top cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.