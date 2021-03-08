New app tells users if a business uses masks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s called the Mask Map. It’s a website where people can rank whether employees are wearing their masks while at work, and Lansing businesses are popping up all over the site.

The Mask Map comes from the Reddit thread “Michigan Unsafe Biz.” It lets users look at all sorts of businesses in Lansing.

Take the Capital City Grower Supply: An anonymous review from two weeks ago says, “The two workers were unmasked.” Up the street at Soup Spoon Cafe a review says they wear masks.

Quality Dairy COO Jeff Schook has two of his stores listed. One where they say masks are being worn, and one where it says they were not.

“Communication is a good way to pass information between people, and I think there was some good info in that.” Schook said, “I don’t have any issue with people trying to communicate their concerns… You dig into the negative and appreciate the positive. You dig into the negative and figure out the validity.”

The owner of Capital City Grower supply said the review is right; He doesn’t wear a mask.

“If people don’t like that I don’t wear a mask, they don’t have to come in,” he said. “Simple as that.”

Schook says he doesn’t have a problem with the website, but also says it’s important to know that sometimes things just happen.

Schook said, “You have to keep in mind that we do tens of thousands of transactions in a day and there’s going to be a few people that forget, a few people that feel they have immunity and a few people who feel they have certain conditions that don’t require that.”

In the case of Quality Dairy, Schook says he appreciates any feedback that they get.

