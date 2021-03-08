Advertisement

MSU Football Season Tickets To Go On Sale

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Returning Michigan State football season ticket holders can begin renewing their season tickets for the coming season through the Spartan Ticket Office. There are six home games for this coming season. Season ticket prices are not apparently increased for a sixth consecutive year and remain at $49 per game plus the scholarship seat premium. Scholarship seat premiums also remain the same. Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 355-1610 with any questions.

