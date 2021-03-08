Michigan’s Catholic bishops against getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan’s seven Catholic bishops are encouraging their congregations not to take Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine if they have a choice.

It’s a message bishops across the country are sending parishioners because of how the vaccine is made.

In a statement, the bishops said the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was “morally problematic.”

“It’s one of the more complicated areas when you’re talking about ethics,” said National Catholic Bioethics Center president Joseph Meaney, PhD. “It’s essentially benefiting from a past evil. Obviously, no one wants to collaborate with an abortionist. No one has that intention.”

The National Catholic Bioethics Center offers guidance to dioceses, including the Diocese of Lansing, on issues such as healthcare that align with Catholic teaching.

Meaney said the issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is how the vaccine is made.

“There are alternatives, ethical alternatives that exist and those should be used. It’s kind of almost like a protest,” he said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a cell line that originally came from a fetus that was aborted 40 years ago.

The cells have grown in petri dishes and used for research ever since.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said the issues the diocese is bringing up doesn’t make sense.

“It’s not going back and using fetuses or fetal tissue on a regular basis. This existed 40 years ago and it continues to exist,” said Vail.

Vail said right now we aren’t in a position to shop around for a particular vaccine.

She’s encouraging people to take any COVID vaccine available to them.

The Bishops’ statement acknowledged that and said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is acceptable if there isn’t another option.

“It’s just a false impression of what may or may not have happened. Again these were cells that were part of something that happened 40 years ago,” said Vail.

The bishops’ statement also says if Catholics chose to not get the COVID vaccine, they are “morally responsible to embrace the necessary precautions.”

You can read the full statement from the Bishops here.

Page 1 of the document (WILX)

Page 2 of the document (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.