Michigan small businesses are encouraged to apply for U.S. SBA working capital loans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Small Business Administration working capital loans are still available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations affected by the severe storms and flooding on May 16 - 22, 2020.

Low-interest working capital disaster loans are available in the following Michigan counties: Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.

Working capital disaster loans up to $2 million are available at 3 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

To be considered for this assistance, eligible entities need to apply by the April 9 deadline. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration # 16534, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than April 9, 2021.

