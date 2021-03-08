Advertisement

Mexico dismantles migrant camp near Texas border

Since 2019, the camp has been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep migrants out of the United States.
Women walk through the migrant camp located on the banks of the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, Mexico.
Women walk through the migrant camp located on the banks of the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, Mexico.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Mexico dismantled a migrant camp near the US border over the weekend. The camp was in Matamoros, Mexico which is within view of Brownsville, TX.

President Joe Biden last month rolled back the program - known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - that had forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

First Lady Jill Biden visited the camp during last year’s presidential campaign to witness the difficult conditions firsthand.

In the camp, migrants formed church groups, set up tents and kitchens with handmade earthen ovens and stoves they had improvised from old washing machines.

Asylum seeker Perla Vargas, from Nicaragua, and other migrants opened a tent school that provided music, dance, English, and Spanish classes to dozens of children each day, including her two grandchildren.

Hundreds of asylum seekers living there were finally allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the United States.

The last few people remaining in the camp were relocated to a more secure area, where they could complete required paperwork, according to US officials.

Since 2019, the camp has been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep migrants out of the United States.

Two children play at a camp of asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico last November.
Two children play at a camp of asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico last November.(AP)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on North Fairview Avenue Saturday that left...
UPDATE: Lansing Police rule Saturday shooting accidental
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
Surveying company under investigation over state contracts
East Lansing Public Schools
East Lansing Public Schools requiring students to quarantine if they travel for Spring Break

Latest News

President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks Monday afternoon for...
President Biden, VP Harris set to deliver remarks for International Women’s Day
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says a "Mask Off" party at a popular nightclub is not the best...
Houston officials want to keep face coverings as “mask off” party is planned
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the...
First-ever Tweet up for sale
The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving car...
February saw the return of robocalls