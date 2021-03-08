Mexico dismantles migrant camp near Texas border

(WILX) - Mexico dismantled a migrant camp near the US border over the weekend. The camp was in Matamoros, Mexico which is within view of Brownsville, TX.

President Joe Biden last month rolled back the program - known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - that had forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

First Lady Jill Biden visited the camp during last year’s presidential campaign to witness the difficult conditions firsthand.

In the camp, migrants formed church groups, set up tents and kitchens with handmade earthen ovens and stoves they had improvised from old washing machines.

Asylum seeker Perla Vargas, from Nicaragua, and other migrants opened a tent school that provided music, dance, English, and Spanish classes to dozens of children each day, including her two grandchildren.

Hundreds of asylum seekers living there were finally allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the United States.

The last few people remaining in the camp were relocated to a more secure area, where they could complete required paperwork, according to US officials.

Since 2019, the camp has been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep migrants out of the United States.

Two children play at a camp of asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico last November. (AP)

